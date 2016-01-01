Originating from my love of building legos as young kid to much study of architectural drawing nd engineering, I was first introduced to my first wood project that began at 17 years old. I had bought and fixed a wood lounge chair and instantly grabbed on. Balancing this craft for half a decade with school, sports, work, etc., I finally dedicated my full attention at the end of 2022. I currently have skills with 3D modeling programs and architectural drawing and am a member of the Guild of Oregon Woodworkers located in Multnomah Village in Portland, Oregon.