Revival for Survival
Originating from my love of building legos as young kid to much study of architectural drawing nd engineering, I was first introduced to my first wood project that began at 17 years old. I had bought and fixed a wood lounge chair and instantly grabbed on. Balancing this craft for half a decade with school, sports, work, etc., I finally dedicated my full attention at the end of 2022. I currently have skills with 3D modeling programs and architectural drawing and am a member of the Guild of Oregon Woodworkers located in Multnomah Village in Portland, Oregon.
After acquiring/taking on your project, I set up on the blue work station. I start with a Pressure Wash bottom to top, applying Oxalic Acid, and then a rinse of water. After drying is complete, I sand all the tops, edges, and corners with increasing sandpaper grits. After an application of Stain and a 24 hour period, your piece is now restored!
I build and restore pieces for enjoyment for years to come. If you ever encounter a flaw or workmanship issue, I will fix the piece or refund as seen fit. I additionally am available to help maintain the look of your wood piece with my mobile ability!
Northwest Woodcraft
